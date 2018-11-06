Lovelorn teenage couple commits suicide: Cop

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) In a suicide pact, a lovelorn teenaged couple ended their lives by consuming poison in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police said Monday. The bodies of 19-year-old Sarju Ram Meena and his girlfriend Usha Dindor, 18, were found near a hillock in Deri village of the district, said Station House Officer Nagendra Singh of Ambapura police station.The police also found an empty poison bottle, mobile phones and a purse, besides a suicide note near the body, the SHO said, adding the preliminary probe into the matter revealed that the two were in "relationship" with each other.The suicide note said they were taking the extreme step on their own, the SHO added.The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, Singh said, adding the matter has been recorded under the relevant section of the CrPC. PTI AG MAZ RAXRAX