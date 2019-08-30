Lovely, Walia meet Sonia Gandhi amid talks to select new Delhi Cong chief

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Two senior leaders from Delhi Arvinder Singh Lovely and A K Walia on Friday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid talks to select a new city unit chief of the party. Sources in the party said the meetings of Lovely and Walia are part of the "discussion process" initiated by the Congress president for selection of a suitable candidate as president of Delhi Congress which has the daunting challenge of facing Assembly elections due early next year. "As per indications so far, the next Delhi Congress president could be a local, young leader who is capable of taking everyone on board in view of the Assembly polls," said a senior Congress leader. However, both Lovely and Walia said that there meetings with Sonia Gandhi were courtesy calls only. Last Tuesday, AICC incharge of Delhi Congress P C Chacko had met Sonia Gandhi. He said that he was deputed by Congress president to gather feedback of Delhi unit leaders for selection of its new president.Chacko, however, has also expressed his willingness to be relieved as incharge of Delhi Congress. Party sources said the names of both Delhi Congress president and its AICC incharge could be announced in next few days. The post of Delhi Congress president fell vacant after demises of incumbent Sheila Dikshit on July 20. PTI VIT RCJ