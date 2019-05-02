Lover held for strangling woman to death

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 2 (PTI) The suspected lover of a woman, who was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district last month, has been arrested, police said Thursday. Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar claimed that the accused, Vikas, had confessed to killing Babita, whose body was found in a jungle at Gadla village in Morna block on April 23. Vikas, who was arrested on Wednesday, and Babita, whose husband had passed away five years ago, had an affair. Babita apparently had been putting pressure on Vikas to marry her, following which he allegedly strangled her to death, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB