Low bed occupancy shows prevalent distrust in facilities at new AIIMS: Parl panel

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The low bed occupancy rate at the six new AIIMS indicates that there is a "prevalent distrust" in the healthcare facilities at these institutes, a parliamentary panel has said.The remark was made by the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Union Health Ministry in its 111th report on the functioning of the six new AIIMS (Phase-1) under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna."The low bed occupancy rate speaks volumes about the prevalent distrust in the healthcare facilities of the new AIIMS," the panel said, adding that these institutes have failed "miserably" to accomplish the desired objectives.The committee also noted that only 37 per cent bed occupancy existed in the obstetrics and gynaecology departments of the six new AIIMS.The panel, in this case, drew a comparison with "hitherto neglected institute" Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, where, it said, it had witnessed during the course of study visits that the bed occupancy rate was 100 per cent."The committee also noted that there were 210 beds in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology (at RIMS) with 100 per cent occupancy throughout the year and RIMS carried out 11,000 deliveries per year. "The committee would appreciate if the new AIIMS-like institutions match at least 25 per cent of the performance delivery of RIMS, Imphal, which the committee witnessed for itself during the study visits," the panel said.The committee recommended for quarterly assessment of the bed occupancy rate in all the six AIIMS and said the institutes should submit a status note citing reasons for its failure towards optimum utilisation of tertiary care facilities and low bed occupancy rate.The AIIMS brand in itself should reflect a premium medical institute. Therefore, it is more imperative for the new institutions to take all possible measures to ensure high standard of medical education and care is maintained, it said."The committee is of the opinion that the AIIMS-like institutions that wereanticipated to serve as an excellent centre of medical care have failed miserably toaccomplish the desired objective," the panel said. The committee also said a proper mechanism could have addressed construction delays, under-utilisation of budget and other problems that are plaguing the institutions. The lack of such a surveillance mechanism led to unnecessary delays and cost escalation, it said. Each Institute should submit a quarterly report to the Health Ministry updating it about the status of infrastructure, faculty and construction activities, the parliamentary panel said.The committee also recommended that the AIIMS-like institutions should beincluded in the Mera Aspataal (My Hospital) initiative of the ministry that captures patient feedback for services received at the hospital through multiple channels such as SMS, outbound dialling(OBD) mobile application and web portals. "The committee is of the opinion that patients feedback is critical for ensuring accountability of the health care system in the country. "Therefore, the committee recommends for inclusion of all AIIMS-like institutions in the Mera Aspataal initiative in order to enhance its operational proficiency," it said.The committee recommended that PMSSY make frequent visits to the institutions and carry out regular inspectionsThe ministry should also ensure that the work on paper corresponds to the actual performance of the Institute, it said. PTI PLB PLB ANBANB