Low intensity quake hits HP's Chamba district

Shimla, Jan 22 (PTI) A low intensity quake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday evening. No loss of life or property was reported. "An earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale was recorded at 4:04 pm on Tuesday," said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of Chamba district, he said, adding that mild tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in high seismic sensitive zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region. PTI DJI SNESNE