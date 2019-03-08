scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Low-intensity quake hits HP's Kinnaur

Shimla, Mar 8 (PTI) A low-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday afternoon, the meteorological department said. The tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.01 pm and the quake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Kinnaur, the department said. There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property, it added. PTI DJIHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos