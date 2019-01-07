LS calendar depicts life, message of Gandhi: Speaker

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Monday released the Lok Sabha Calendar 2019 at the annual general meeting of the Indian Parliamentary Group (IPG), saying it depicts the life of Mahatma Gandhi and would spread a positive message, an official statement said Monday.Members of Parliament, including M Thambi Durai, were present at the event where Mahajan spoke about her initiative to prepare theme-based calendars.She said that in consonance with this tradition, the Lok Sabha secretariat has brought out a calendar for 2019 that depicts the life and messages of Mahatma Gandhi. She hoped that it would spread a positive message and provide a right direction for a better world, then statement said.To showcase the different shades of Parliament's heritage, a beginning was made in the year 1999 to bring out a Lok Sabha Calendar every year. PTI KR GVS