LS clearing citizenship bill 'unfortunate: Mizoram govt

Aizawl, Jan 10 (PTI) The Mizo National Front government Thursday termed "unfortunate" the Lok Sabha passing the citizenship bill and said efforts should be made to ensure it does not get the Rajya Sabha clearance. The meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, decided that concerted efforts be made by the state government to ensure the proposed amendment is defeated in Rajya Sabha, an official statement said."It was very unfortunate that the Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill," the official statement said.The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), which is a part of the BJP-led coalition NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance) even though it runs the government alone, had Wednesday voiced opposition to passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.MNF vice president R Tlanghmingthanga had said the party made its stance on the issue "crystal clear" and expressed its opposition to the passage of the legislation.The ruling party also supported the 11-hour bandh called by the North East Students Organisation (NESO) and the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) on Tuesday.The MNF leader, however, had said the party high command was yet to hold a meeting to deliberate whether to snap ties with the NEDA or the NDA on the issue.In other major decisions, the Mizoram council of ministers also decided that recognised blood banks in the state should give blood to the needy people free of costs with immediate effect.The state government would bear the expenses on collection and processing of the blood, it was decided.The dry days, being imposed since December 21 till January 14 was extended till March 10. PTI HCV SNS TIRTIR