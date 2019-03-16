LS election: Cong discusses poll preparedness in J-K

Jammu, Mar 16 (PTI) The state election management committee of the Congress held its meeting here on Saturday and discussed the preparedness of the party in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, a party spokesman said. Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha and chairman of the committee Ghulam Nabi Azad chaired the two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting at his official residence, chief spokesperson of the state Congress Ravinder Sharma said. He said the committee chalked out the strategy for the campaign in the three regions - Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir - and discussed the measures for activating the organisation structure so that the party cadre is geared up for the polls. The members of the committee who attended the meeting included state Congress president G A Mir, Rigzin Jora, Saifuddin Soz, Tara Chand, Madan Lal Sharma, G M Saroori and Asgar Karblai, Sharma said. He said the meeting threadbare discussed over all political scenario in the state besides the preparedness of the party in view of the forthcoming elections. The meeting was also apprised about discussions with like-minded people for a united fight against the "communal and divisive forces" in the state, the spokesman said. The Congress and the National Conference are likely to fight the Lok Sabha elections jointly on seat-sharing basis. "The members shared their views and inputs for the final decisions to be taken by the party high command," Sharma said. PTI TAS AQSAQS