LS poll: Cong's Deepender Hooda, Bhavya Bishnoi, BJP's Arvind Sharma among 64 file nominations

(Eds: CORRECTION IN PARA 5) /R Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Bhavya Bishnoi, BJP's Arvind Sharma and INLD's Charanjeet Singh Rori were among the 64 candidates who filed their nomination papers on Monday, the penultimate day of filing of papers for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. With this, the number of candidates who have filed their nominations so far has risen to 142, Joint Chief Electoral Officer,Haryana, InderJeet said. The filing of nominations for the 10 seats in the state began on April 16 and will continue till April 23. The polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 12. While Deepender Singh Hooda, son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is seeking re-election from Rohtak, Bhavya Bishnoi, son of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, contesting his first poll, has entered the fray from Hisar. Selja is contesting from the Ambala parliamentary constituency. Rori, who is INLD's sitting MP from Sirsa, is seeking re-election from the parliamentary constituency. Among others who filed their nominations on Monday included Krishan Agarwal of the Aam Aadmi Party from Karnal. Sharma of the BJP filed his nomination papers from Rohtak, where he is pitted, among others, against Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda. From the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary constituency, Ramesh Kumar of the Loktantra Suraksha Party and Swati Yadav of the JJP were among those who filed their nomination papers on Monday. From Faridabad, Congress' Avtar Bhadana and INLD's Mahender Singh Chauhan were among those who filed their nomination papers. PTI SUN AQSAQS