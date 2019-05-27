LS poll debacle new challenge; must strengthen Nehru's ideology: J-K Cong chief

Jammu, May 27 (PTI) Terming the Lok Sabha polls debacle as a "new challenge", Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir Monday said the ideology of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru must be strengthened to defeat the "communal forces" in the country. Addressing a party function here to pay tributes to Nehru on his 55th death anniversary, Mir said the state Congress will review the political situation in the state to chalk out its future strategy and counter the "false propaganda" spread against it."There is a need to further strengthen the ideology of Nehru and the Congress party to counter the communal and divisive forces in the country," Mir said.The state Congress unit will take feedback from the workers and will go for a detailed review in the coming days in a bid to strengthen the party, he said.The party chief also held a brief discussion with senior leaders about the election results in Jammu, a party spokesman said.The Congress failed to open its account in Jammu and Kashmir for the second time in the general elections despite entering into a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference on three of the six Lok Sabha seats. While the NC did not field any candidate from the two parliamentary constituencies of Jammu region, Congress reciprocated by extending its support to NC president Farooq Abdullah from the Srinagar parliamentary constituency.The Bharatiya Janata Party retained all the three seats of Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh, while the NC swept the polls in the valley by winning all the three seats of Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag. Mir himself lost to NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi from Anantnag constituency.Earlier, Mir paid tributes to Nehru at the function which was attended by all prominent Congress leaders including former ministers, legislators and other office bearers. PTI TAS RHL