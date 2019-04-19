LS polls: 21 candidates file nominations in Haryana

Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) As many as 21 candidates filed their nomination papers from nine Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on Friday. With this, the number of candidates filing nominations rose to 39 so far, said Joint Chief Electoral Officer,Haryana, Inder Jeet in a release here. Among those who filed nominations included BJP's Ratan Lal Kataria from Ambala parliamentary constituency, BJP's Sunita Duggal from Sirsa, BJP's Ramesh Chander from Sonipat, BJP's Krishan Pal from Faridabad and BJP's Inderjeet Singh from Gurgaon. He said Ram Narayan of Bhartiya Jan Samman Party filed his nomination from Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency, while Vinod Kumar and Ashwani Sharma filed their nominations as independents from the same seat. The last day for filling nominations is April 23. The polling in Haryana is scheduled to take place in a single phase on May 12. PTI CHS AQS