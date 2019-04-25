LS polls: 4 women MLAs campaign for their children in Haryana

Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) As Haryana goes to the polls on May 12, five mothers--four of them sitting MLAs--are actively campaigning for their children. Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Choudhary, another party leader Renuka Bishnoi, BJP leader Prem Lata and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Naina Chautala are battling the scorching sun to seek votes for their children in the general elections. While Choudhary's daughter Shruti Choudhary (43), a former MP, is contesting from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, children of the other three women legislators are locked in a contest from Hisar Lok Sabha seat.Renuka Bishnoi's son Bhavya (26), grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, and Prem Lata's bureaucrat-turned-politician son Brijendra (46) are taking on Naina Chautala's son and sitting MP Dushyant Chautala (31) from Hisar.While Kiran Choudhary is an MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani, Renuka Bishnoi represents Hansi in Hisar. Naina Chautala represents Dabwali in Sirsa and Prem Lata is the MLA from Uchana in Jind.Asha Hooda, housewife and mother of MP Deepender Singh Hooda, may not be holding any political office, but she too is campaigning for the Congress candidate from Rohtak.In her campaign trails in villages of Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, Kiran Choudhary appeals people to give their blessings to Shruti, promising that if elected, her child will once again work with sincerity for the development of the region. She also talks about various promises made by the Congress, including NYAY scheme, and appeals to people to vote for the party.Seeking votes for the grand old party, Renuka Bishnoi says, "Winds of change are sweeping, people are fed up with the BJP government and want Congress back in power". Naina Chautala and Prem Lata too exude confidence that their respective party candidates in Hisar will win.Major political parties in the state have fielded six women candidates from the total 10 Lok Sabha seats. Two of these candidates are fighting from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituency. Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala's newly formed Jannayak Janata Party has fielded first-timer Swati Yadav, an electrical engineer-turned-politician. Congress candidate Shruti Choudhary, granddaughter of former chief minister late Bansi Lal, is also contesting from the constituency. Both women are locked in a contest against BJP's sitting MP Dharambir Singh from the constituency. The only other woman candidate fielded by the Congress party is former MP Kumari Selja from Ambala reserved constituency.Sunita Duggal, former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, is the only woman candidate of the ruling BJP from Sirsa (reserved) seat. The BSP-Loktantra Suraksha Party alliance has fielded Shashi Saini from Kurukshetra and Raj Bala Saini from Sonepat. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which is contesting all the ten seats, has not fielded any woman candidate this time. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which forged an alliance with JJP, has also failed to give tickets to women candidates. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting on three seats. PTI SUN VSD SRY