LS Polls: 64,000 police, central forces personnel to be deployed in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) The Haryana Police will deploy 64,000 security personnel including 4,680 drawn from the central forces on election duty in the state to ensure free and fair polls on May 12, officials said on Monday. Additional Director General of Police, Navdeep Singh Virk said here on Monday that 65 Companies of Central Armed Police forces (CAPF) comprising 4680 personnel will be deployed for security purposes for the general elections in the state. Of these, five companies have already arrived and were conducting flag marches along with state police in the districts to build a sense of security and confidence among the voters. Remaining 60 companies will be coming from Rajasthan on May 7 after the fifth phase of polling there, he said. "We are also requesting the Ministry of Home Affairs and Election Commission of India to allocate us more CAPF companies," he added. Virk said that 33,340 personnel of Haryana Police have been stationed across the state for election duty. Of these, 24,529 were already available with the districts and the remaining 8,811 have been arranged from other units.Apart from this, the services of 11,750 home guards volunteers and 8,063 Special Police Officers (SPOs) too will be utilised to supplement the forces. In addition, 5,788 police trainees will also be pressed into service for deployment in the election duty. He said that Director General of Police, Manoj Yadava had already directed all the senior police functionaries including district police chiefs to remain alert and make extra preparation for the smooth conduct of elections. Security agencies have also intensified the vigil in the state in run up to the election day. Nobody will be allowed to disrupt the polling process, he said. "We have already nabbed more than 1050 criminals and huge cache of illicit liquor, drugs and unaccounted cash has been confiscated during a special drive ahead of polls," Virk said. "Anyone who will try to disturb law and order and disrupt the polling process will be dealt severely as per law," he added. PTI SUN RHL