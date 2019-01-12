scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

LS polls a fight between dictatorship, democracy: Cong on PM 'majboor-vs-majboot-sarkar' remark

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that people have to chose between a 'majboor' (helpless) or a 'majboot' (strong) government in the upcoming general elections, the Congress Saturday said the fight will be between dictatorship and democracy.Addressing a press conference at the party office here, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "The fight for Lok Sabha polls will be between dictatorship and democracy."Tewari made these remarks in response to Modi's assertion at the BJP's national convention that the opposition parties are coming together as they want to form a 'majboor' (helpless) government to promote nepotism and corruption, whereas the BJP wants a 'majboot' (strong) dispensation for all-round development. PTI PR JTR JTR TIRTIRTIR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos