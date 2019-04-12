LS polls best opportunity for people to defeat 'communal agenda' of BJP, RSS: Mir

Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) JKPCC president G A Mir alleged Friday that the secular fabric of the country was in great "danger" under the BJP government and said this general election is the best opportunity for the people to defeat the "communal agenda" of BJP and the RSS. Mir, who is the Congress candidate for Anantnag constituency, was addressing an election rally in Khanabal area of the south Kashmir district. "The secular fabric of India is in great danger under the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He believes in divisive politics, besides dividing communities for electoral gains," Mir alleged. "But the Congress and the people of the country will jointly defeat the nefarious designs of BJP-RSS to ensure that secular fabric was not harmed," he said. The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president claimed that the BJP would go to any extent to "divide people to remain in power". "The time has changed, people have realised the anti-minority policies of Modi and will vote against the saffron party in these elections. These elections were the best opportunity for the people to defeat the communal agenda of BJP RSS," he said. Mir asked the people to rise to the occasion and vote for the Congress "as the victory of the party amounts to victory of secularism, unity and harmony". "Congress stands guarantee to the integrity and overall development of Jammu and Kashmir while having never discriminated with any region on political or religious lines. The Congress will continue to take care of urges and aspirations of the people in all the three regions," he said. "The central government, under Modi, has alienated the minorities and other weaker sections living in the country on caste and religion basis," he alleged. Mir exuded confidence that the Congress, under its president Rahul Gandhi, would win the elections with a thumping majority as it was the only unifying force. PTI SSB SNESNE