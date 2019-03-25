LS polls: BJP fields Odisha ex-top cop from Cuttack

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra was Monday named by the BJP as its Lok Sabha candidate from Cuttack in the state.In a statement, the BJP also announced that former MP, Mahamegha Bahan Aira Kharbela Swain, will be its nominee from Kandhamal.Mishra had joined the BJP on Sunday.The party also announced its candidates for nine more assembly seats in the state. Assembly polls in Odisha are being held simultaneously with Lok Sabha in four phases beginning from April 11. PTI KR RCJ