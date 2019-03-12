LS polls code: Hoardings carrying pictures of party leaders, govt schemes being removed

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Public hoardings carrying images of party leaders, government schemes or any political references are being removed or covered up in the city in accordance with the model code of conduct for the general elections, officials said Tuesday.Pictures of political leaders have been ordered to be removed even from websites, they said."All public hoardings carrying images of party leaders, government schemes or any political references have been ordered to be removed or covered up in accordance with the model code of conduct," Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.Another senior official said use of any imagery of armed forces or invoking references to air strike on posters, hoardings or any other publicity platform "would amount to violation of the poll code of conduct".Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pictures on Mohalla Clinics establishments or on hoardings put up for the fourth anniversary of the AAP government are also being removed or covered in keeping with the model code of conduct.The Election Commission had announced the schedule of the general elections on Sunday, following which the model code of conduct was enforced.Kejriwal government's 'Chaar Saal Mein Hua Kamal' themed hoardings still dot various public places and Delhi Metro station buildings.Kailash Colony metro station in south Delhi till Tuesday carried advertorial hoarding on the station's building.A response from Delhi Metro authorities is awaited.Civic officials said they have received the instructions from the Election Commission and work has begun on removing or covering of such hoardings.A senior official of the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation said, "We received the instruction yesterday and work has begun to comply with the order."Singh said on Monday a meeting was held with various government agencies, including the three corporations, Delhi Cantonment Board and the New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Police and election officers to emphasise the provisions of the code. Hoardings put up outside the premises of political parties would also be removed or covered, he said. PTI KND KJ