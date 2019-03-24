LS polls: Excise Dept warns liquor shops against selling on the basis of coupon or token

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) To curb distribution of alcohol to influence voters during elections in Delhi, the Excise Department has warned liquor shops against selling it on the basis of "coupon or token" in the city.An official said the department has issued a circular, directing liquor outlets across the national capital to strictly follow opening and closing time of their establishments.The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls on May 12. In its circular, the department asked these establishments that all the sale of liquor will be done only through scanner.According to the official, any violation of the order will be viewed seriously and strict action taken against liquor shops as per the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and the Delhi Excise Rules 2010."Liquor outlets have also been asked to maintain up to date brand-wise stock register. Also, no sale will be done on the basis of coupon or token," he said.The circular stated in view of the Lok Sabha polls, the licensee such as L-6 (liquor shops), L-7 (retail vend of Indian liquor in private sector), L-10 (retail vend of Indian liquor to holders of license shopping malls and shopping complex at airport).The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office had on March 19 said a total number of 257 FIRs were registered in the Excise Act and 263 persons were arrested in the Act."Till date, two litre, 257 bottles, 33,385 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and 223 bottles, 131 half, 64,908 quarters of country liquor and 412 bottles of beer were seized," the CEO office said in its statement. PTI BUN KJ