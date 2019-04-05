LS polls give chance to people to safeguard J&K's interests: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti Friday said the Lok Sabha elections give a chance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to safeguard the state's Muslim-majority character and its core interests. Speaking at a workers convention in Uri in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, she cautioned the people about the "sinister motives" of the BJP to fragment people on the basis sects, communities and regions. "They want to give an impression that only Kashmiri-speaking people of the valley are for special status of the state. The fact remains that every single citizen of the state irrespective of his religion, language and sect holds our special status dearer than life," Mufti said. "These nefarious designs are being implemented in the state so that they could deprive us of our special status and unique identity, besides altering state's Muslim-majority character," she claimed. She said Lok Sabha elections give a chance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to safeguard the state's Muslim-majority character and its core interests. Mufti alleged that a "dreadful trap" is being laid by the BJP to "divide the residents of Jammu and Kashmir into Paharis, Gujjar Bakerwal, Shia, Sunni and Barelvis". She asked the people to stay alert and not to allow the divisive and communal elements to succeed in their motives. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the state is going through tough times but the people were knowledgeable enough to know how proxies were being fielded in Kashmir so as to erode the special status and scrap Article 35A. "We must all resolve to defeat proxies and send a strong message to the world about how dear the unique identity of the state is to us," Mufti said. PTI MIJ AAR