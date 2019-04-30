LS polls: Illicit liquor, narcotics worth over Rs 14 cr seized in Haryana

Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Illicit liquor and narcotics worth over Rs 14 crore have been seized across Haryana between March 10-April 29, a senior police official said Tuesday.These seizures have been made by police, flying squads and state surveillance teams, which are monitoring the strict enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election in the state.The poll code came into force after the Election Commission announced its schedule for the general election on March 10. Polling for the 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 12.Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava Tuesday said the state police has been taking strict measures to check the illegal flow of money, liquor and drugs ahead of the elections. "Elaborate arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair elections so that public come to polling booths and exercise their franchise without any fear," he said.Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said 3,15,625 litres of illicit liquor comprising Indian Made Foreign Liquor and country made liquor with a value of over Rs 5.07 crore has been seized between March 10-April 29.As a result of tight vigil, which is being maintained across the state especially in the bordering areas, Virk said police teams in Haryana have also seized drugs of more than Rs 9.12 crore. Similarly, unaccounted cash worth over Rs 3.11 crore has also been seized from different parts in the state, he said.Precious metals, including gold worth around Rs 1.12 crore, have also been seized.The ADGP said as many as 1,08,364 licence holders of arms have deposited their weapons with police in view of the Lok Sabha polls."We have also seized 472 unlicensed arms, 727 cartridges and 98 explosives during this period," Virk added. PTI SUN KJ