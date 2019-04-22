LS polls: Kokrajhar headed for triangular contest

Kokrajhar, Apr 22 (PTI) Kokrajhar will witness a triangular contest on April 23 as the Bodoland People's Front -- backed by the BJP-AGP ruling combine, and the United People's Party Liberal try to wrest the prestigious Lok Sabha constituency from the sitting Independent MP Naba Kumar Sarania.Six other candidates are in the fray from Kokrajhar, which is likely to lead to division of votes.Citing the work done by him, Sarania, a former United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) commander, has exuded confidence at various public meetings that he will retain the seat.Also known as Hira, Sarania had won the seat in 2014, defeating former Rajya Sabha MP and UPPL president Urkhao Gwra Brahma by a huge margin of 3,55,779 votes.The Independent was backed by several organisations such as the All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU), All Bodo Minority Students Union (ABMSU) in 2014.However, Brahma is hoping to turn the tide in his favour this time with the backing of the All Bodo Students Union, ceasefire militant outfit NDFB (Progressive), People's Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM) and other allied organisations.The BPF has fielded Assam Social Welfare Minister Pramila Rani Brahma from the seat.The All India United Democratic Front, one of the major political parties of Assam, has not put up any contestant in the constituency which has a sizeable Muslim population. It claims that the decision is part of an understanding with the UPPL to help Brahma in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD).The other six candidates -- Sabda Ram Rabha of the Congress, Biraj Deka of the CPI(M), Charan Iswary of the Purbanchal Janata Party (Secular), Rajesh Narzary of the Voters Party International (VPI) and two Independents -- are also expected to attract a significant number of votes, poll analyst Harendra Nath Barman said.The 17,48,827 voters, including 729,405 women, in Kokrajhar are looking for communal harmony, peace and progress for inclusive growth, he said.Kokrajhar comprises of ten assembly segments and saw a high voter turnout of 81.32 per cent in the 2014 general election. PTI CORR ESB DIVDIV