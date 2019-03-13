LS polls: Leave of UP police personnel stopped

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) The leave of all Uttar Pradesh police personnel have been stopped by the state authorities due to the Lok Sabha election. According to a directive of the state Director General of Police O P Singh to all the district police chiefs, leave of all types of police personnel is stopped from March 15 till further order in view of the general election. Leave may be sanctioned by the officers concerned in special cases, the DGP added. PTI CORRHMB