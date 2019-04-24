LS polls: Liquor, drugs, cash worth Rs 13 crore seized by Haryana police

Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) Amid the ongoing poll process, the Haryana police Wednesday claimed to have seized illicit liquor, drugs and unaccounted cash worth over Rs 13 crore. The contraband confiscated in the state since the model code of conduct set in on March 10 after the announcement of the 2019 elections schedule, includes 2,68,533 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), beer and country-made liquor worth over Rs 4.52 crore.Police teams also seized intoxicants with a market value of over Rs 5 crore, Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava said here.Apart from the unaccounted cash worth over Rs 2.40 crore, the police also seized precious metals valued at more than Rs 1 crore, he said.The DGP said police teams seized 402 unlicensed arms and 644 live cartridges.Pointing out that licence-holders are required to deposit their arms in respective police stations before the elections, Yadava said this statutory requirement has led to the deposit of 99,123 licensed arms by their owners in various police stations across the state.He said the police have also erected check-posts and barricades at interstate borders to curb the flow of illicit liquor, cash, drugs and arms and to prevent any unlawful activity during the election process. Checking has been intensified by our teams as a result of which various members of dreaded and notorious gangs including bail jumpers, parole jumpers and proclaimed offenders were apprehended," Yadava said.He said police officers have been instructed to closely monitor the social media during the election process.Police teams in every district are working on it and action is being taken against anti-social elements spreading rumours on social media platforms, he added."Our sole aim is to conduct fair, transparent and incident-free election and all necessary steps have been taken in this direction," he said.The polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 12. PTI SUN RAXRAX