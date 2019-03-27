LS polls: Meeting to review security in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal held

Guwahati, Mar 27 (PTI) A high-level meeting to review the security situation in Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh was held here Wednesday ahead of the general elections, a defence release said.The meeting by the Operation Group at Dinjan in upper Assam was attended by senior officers of the Army, Central Armed Police Forces and representatives of civil administration from the three states.Those present included Spear Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajeev Sirohi, Joint Secretary North East (MHA) Satyendra Garg, General Officer Commanding Dao Division Maj Gen Rajendra Sachdev, ADGP (Security), Assam Harmeet Singh and IGP (Law & Order), Arunachal Pradesh Sagar Preet Hooda, the release said.The meeting reviewed the overall security situation in the regions of Upper Assam, South Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland and also discussed the ongoing preparations to ensure incident free conduct of parliamentary elections, it added.During the meeting, officials from all the states analysed the possible security sensitivities and measures to enhance synergy between security forces operating in the region. The proposal to form the Operations Group took shape on November 12 last year during a high-level security review meeting at Dinjan chaired by Special Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs (Internal Security) Reena Mitra, the release said. Since then, four meetings in Dinjan has enhanced the cohesion amongst all stake holders in the three states, the release added. PTI ESB RHL