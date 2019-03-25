LS polls: Multi-cornered contest in Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) It will be multi-cornered contest for election to Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency as 10 candidates filed nomination papers on Monday, taking the total number of candidates in the north Kashmir seat to 14 as the process of filing papers for the first phase ended. "We have received 14 nomination papers from candidates, put up by various political parties or individuals as independents, till the end of nomination filing process today (Monday)," an election official told PTI. BJP candidate Mohammad Maqbool War, Congress nominee Farooq Ahmad Mir and former MLA Langate Abdul Rashid Sheikh were among the prominent persons to file their nomination papers. Congress leader Salman Soz had also obtained nomination papers from the election authorities last week but did not file as the party decided to field Mir from the north Kashmir seat. Former speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Mohammad Akbar Lone (National Conference), former employees' union leader Abdul Qayoom Wani (PDP), and former IPS officer Raja Aijaz Ali (Peoples Conference) had filed their nomination papers on March 22. The other candidates in the fray are Jehangir Khan (JKNPP) and independent candidates Syed Aamir Sohail, Syed Najeed Shah, Abdul Rasheed Shaheen, Javaid Ahmad Qureshi, Syed Muzaffar Ali, Abdul Majeed Bhat and Mohammad Abdullah Chatwal. The scrutiny of papers will be held on Tuesday while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 28th March up to 3.00 pm. As per the notification issued on March 18, the polling will be held on April 11 from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. PTI MIJ RCJ