LS polls: Muzaffarnagar MCMC starts scrutinizing, verifying ads put by candidates

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) The district-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has started to preview, scrutinize and verify advertisements put up by candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, an official spokesman said.The committee will also keep a check on paid news and objectionable content shared on social media platforms, Muzzaffarnagar District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.Muzaffarnagar will head for voting in the first phase of the polls on April 11. Ten candidates, including Chaudhary Ajit Singh for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance and BJP's Sanjeev Balyan, are contesting from the seat. PTI CORR MAZ DPB