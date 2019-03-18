LS polls: Over 2.21 lakh licensed weapons surrendered in Punjab till Mar 17

Chandigarh, Mar 18 (PTI) Over 2.21 lakh licensed weapons have been surrendered in Punjab after the model code of conduct came into force in view of the Lok Sabha polls. The enforcement wings have also recovered large quantity of psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 57.45 crore. "After the model code of conduct come into force in view of the Lok Sabha polls, 2,21,480 licensed weapons have been surrendered in the state till March 17," Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said in an official release issued on Monday. The licence holders are mandated to deposit their guns in their jurisdictional police stations before the elections.Raju said the surveillance teams had also seized 49,574 litres of liquor worth Rs 96 lakh.The polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on May 19. PTI SUN SNESNE