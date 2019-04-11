scorecardresearch
LS polls: PM urges voters to turn out in large numbers to cast vote

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) As the Lok Sabha elections began Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to turn out in large numbers to exercise their franchise."I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise," he tweeted.During elections, Modi often takes to Twitter to urge people to vote."I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers," he said.Voting is underway in 91 Lok Sabha seats spread across 18 states and two union territories Thursday in the first phase of the seven-phased elections. PTI NAB DVDV

