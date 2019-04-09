LS polls: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination for Amethi on Apr 10

Amethi (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday and also hold a road show in the constituency, party sources said Tuesday. The Congress president will file his nomination papers and also hold a road show here, district unit spokesman of the Congress, Anil Singh, said. Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi during the filing of nomination, Singh said. The Congress chief will undertake a 3-km-long road show from Munshiganj-Darpipur to Gauriganj before filing the nomination, he said. Rahul Gandhi, who has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years, will this time again face BJP's Smriti Irani who is likely to file her nomination papers a day later on Thursday. In the 2014 general elections, Irani was defeated by Rahul Gandhi by over one lakh votes.This time, the Congress president is contesting from two Lok Sabha seats. Last Thursday, Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala and said he is fighting the Lok Sabha polls from a second seat in the south besides the party bastion Amethi in the north to send a message of unity and that "India is one". Amethi goes to polls in the fifth phase on May 6. PTI COR SAB CK