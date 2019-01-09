LS polls: Rahul, Pawar meet over seat-sharing in Maha

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and are learnt to have discussed the seat sharing arrangement between the two parties in Maharashtra. AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP leader Praful Patel were also present during the meeting, according to sources. The leaders are giving final touches to the parliamentary election seat-sharing arrangement and the way forward in bringing together various opposition parties under a common platform to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, the sources said. PTI SKC SKC ANBANB