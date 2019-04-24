LS polls: Rahul, Shah to hold rallies ahead of first phase of voting in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) As 13 of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan go to polls on April 29, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his BJP counterpart Amit Shah will be canvassing for votes in the state on Thursday and Friday, respectively. A Congress spokesperson said the party president would address three election rallies in Ajmer, Jalore and Kota on Thursday. A day later, BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing an election rally in Jalore. BJP state spokesperson Vimal Katiyar said besides the rally on April 26, Shah would participate in a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur later in the evening. As many as 249 candidates are in the fray for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, where the elections will be held in two phases on April 29 and May 6. For the April 29 elections, 115 candidates are in the fray in the state. The constituencies that will go to the polls during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 29 are Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran. The 12 Lok Sabha segments where the voting will be held on April 6 are Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dhaulpur, Dausa and Nagaur. PTI AG RDK CK