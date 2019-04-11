LS polls: Sisodia to campaign in Punjab's Sangrur on Apr 15

Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will campaign for Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on April 15, a party leader said. Sisodia, who is AAP's in-charge of Punjab political affairs, will also address a meeting of party workers and volunteers on that day, said party MLA and campaign committee chairman Aman Arora here. He also announced formation of a five-member campaign committee which included Harchand Singh Barsat, Navdeep Singh Sangha, Neel Garg, Sukhraj Singh Gora Ferozeshah and Avtar Singh Eilwal. Arora said he will address meetings at Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar on April 16, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Patiala on April 17, Fatehgarh Sahib on April 18, Gurdaspur and Amritsar on April 19, Faridkot and Ferozepur on April 21. On the question of forging an alliance with other political parties, Arora said the core committee of the AAP had already conveyed its view to the high command against any poll pact with any party in the state. The AAP leader said compared to other leaders of the conventional parties ruling for over 70 years in the past, Mann had emerged as a prominent and trusted leader among the people of the state. Arora said Mann, the AAP's Punjab unit chief, was the only elected representative from the state who had taken up maximum number of people-centric issues and concerns in Parliament during his five-year-old stint. PTI CHS SNESNE