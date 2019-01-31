LS polls: UP BJP leaders get 'winning tips' from CM

Gorakhpur (UP, Jan 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday met the BJP office bearers, MPs and MLAs from the eight Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies here.According to the party sources, the representatives from Ballia, Azamgarh, Lalganj Ghosi, Salempur, Deoria, Badgaon and Gorakhpur Sadar met Adityanath at the circuit house here and got "winning tips" from the chief minister. "CM Yogi discussed about the strategy to win a particular seat and also chalked out a detailed programme of working and strengthening each booth," a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said. Sunil Ojha, state co-incharge, Pankaj Singh, state general secretary and other party leaders were also present at the meeting. PTI CORR ABN RHL