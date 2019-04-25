LS polls will see end of 'Namo, Namo' chant: Mayawati

(Eds: Updating with more inputs) Kannauj (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Lashing out at the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati Thursday said this Lok Sabha election will see the end of those who chant "NaMo, NaMo".She was addressing a joint rally here with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh."This election will see the end of those chanting 'NaMo, NaMo and pave the way for those who raise Jai Bheem. Seeing your response it appears you are going to ensure the victory of alliance candidates," she said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is often referred to as 'NaMo' by his supporters. Dimple Yadav, the sitting SP MP from Kannauj and wife of Akhilesh Yadav, is seeking re-election from the seat as the joint candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance.Mayawati reminded the electorate that the Congress did not implement the Mandal Commission's report and that when the party was in power, it did not give Bharat Ratna to Dalit leader and architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar.The commission was set up with a mandate to identify the socially or educationally backward classes of the country. "In its long rule in the country and in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress did nothing to eradicate poverty and unemployment. In their rule, migration from Uttar Pradesh started for jobs. They also did not fill Dalit, backward and scheduled tribe quota during their regime," the BSP chief said.Mayawati alleged that the Congress was ousted for its "faulty policies".Hitting out at the BJP government at the Centre, she alleged that it paid lip service to the poor, downtrodden, youth and farmers by making lofty promises and not fulfilling them."Chowkidari ki nataak baazi nahin chalegi (the drama of chowkidari will not go on)," she said. Prime Minister Modi often refers to himself as the 'chowkidar' (watchman) of the nation.Due to its communal and faulty economic policies the BJP will be ousted in the Lok Sabha polls, Mayawati claimed."In the last election, PM Modi promised acche din (better day), but people including the poor, youths, Dalits, OBC, Mulsims, are facing a difficulty time. "While stray cattle ruined crops, the BJP's casteist approach like the Congress on reservation and quota for backward classes has demoralised the people," she said. No provision has been made for reservation in private sector jobs for such communities, the BSP leader said.During BJP's government, borders were not safe and due to this terrorist attacks were taking place and jawans were "martyred", Mayawati said."The government is misusing the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and the IT (Income Tax) department for political gains," she said."The BJP is adamant to return to power by hook or by crook. During elections they are trying to create a wave in their favour through opinions polls and surveys," Mayawati claimed.On Congress' promise of Rs 72,000 per year to poor families under its proposed minimum income guarantee 'Nyay' scheme, she said if the alliance (SP-BSP-RLD) government comes to power, she will ensure permanent jobs in government and private sector. "It will be a permanent solution to the problem of unemployment," the former chief minister claimed.On Dimple Yadav', Mayawati said that after the alliance "I consider her as my bahu (daughter-in-law) and have a special relation with her that will continue.""Akhilesh also respects me," she said.Mayawati said the alliance is a movement of social justice and added that "BJP and company" will be trying to create differences with their "absurd statements but we will not get incited by their propaganda".The BSP supremo made a fervent appeal to voters to re-elect SP's Dimple Yadav by pressing the 'Cycle' button.At the same time, she urged voters to ensure transfer of votes to BSP candidates fielded elsewhere as joint nominees of the alliance to ensure a clean sweep by the SP-BSP alliance in the state. PTI ABN SMI ANBANB