LS polls will see resurgence of Congress: PL Punia

Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P L Punia Thursday asserted that the Lok Sabha elections will witness a resurgence of the Congress across the country.Punia, who is also the Congress's in-charge for Chhattisgarh, also said the victory of the party in the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly polls will be replicated in the general elections. "In Chhattisgarh, the Congress is going to win all the 11 Lok Sabha seats, and this type of performance will be replicated across the country.The performance of the Congress in the three states shows the mood of the public across the country," he told PTI. The people of the country have said they are not happy with the policies of the BJP governments at the Centre and in states, Punia claimed. "The people of the country have rejected the leadership of the BJP. At the time of elections, they (BJP) are presenting their report card. But they have to answer the people over the non-fulfilment of elections promises made at the time of the last Lok Sabha polls. "Now they do not speak about their poll promises, as they have done nothing," the senior Congress leader said.He alleged that the BJP has only indulged in harassing the people of the country through anti-people measures like the demonetisation and GST. "These measures have not done any good to the people, but have harassed the people. Due to demonetisation, there has been loss of jobs," he said. Punia also claimed that the Congress never misused agencies like the CBI, ED or Income Tax, unlike the BJP. PTI NAV ANBANB