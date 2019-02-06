LS polls:Cong yet to decide on tie-up with TDP in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) The Congress is yet to take a call on whether to join hands with the TDP in Telangana for the coming Lok Sabha elections or fight alone, a key party functionary said Wednesday. Senior Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders, along with newly-elected MLAs, met the party President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi Tuesday and discussed with him reasons for the outfit's defeat in the December 7 Telangana Assembly polls. "Rahul discussed the performance of the party in Assembly election and how to work unitedly to get more Lok Sabha seats in Telangana," AICC in-charge of Telangana, R C Khuntia told PTI. On whether the Congress would have an alliance with TDP, the CPI and TJS for the Lok Sabha elections due by May, like it did in the Assembly poll, or go it alone, he said: "That has not been decided." Sources said a section in the Congress is opposed to a tie-up with the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) returned to power with 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly, pushing the Congress to a distant second with 19 seats. The TDP which was part of the Congress-led "Prajakutami" (People's Alliance) bagged a mere two seats, while the CPI (Communist Party of India) and TJS (Telangana Jana Samithi) drew a blank. Naidu and the TDP had come under sharp attack from TRS leaders in the campaign for the Assembly elections. Khuntia said: "Very soon we will have a meeting at the national level to take a decision about the strategy on how to go about in Telangana". "At this moment, we have a good working relationship with TDP at the national level but what would be strategy at the state level...that has not been decided," he said. Meanwhile, Khuntia said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been invited to campaign in Telangana. He also said some Congress leaders, in fact, had also requested Priyanka and Rahul to contest from Telangana. PTI RS SS RCJ