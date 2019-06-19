LS Speaker meets President, Vice President

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) After being elected as Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday, Om Birla called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.Birla went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet Kovind and later met Naidu at his residence, officials said, describing both the meetings as courtesy calls. The President's office tweeted a photograph of Kovind and Birla.Naidu's office also tweeted a photograph."I am confident that having wide experience in public life, Shri Birla would strive towards strengthening Parliamentary democracy in the country by upholding the best Parliamentary practices and traditions," Naidu tweeted. Birla, a two-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan was earlier in the day unanimously elected as Lok Sabha Speaker. PTI JTR ZMN