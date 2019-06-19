scorecardresearch
LS Speaker meets President, Vice President

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) After being elected as Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday, Om Birla called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.Birla went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet Kovind and later met Naidu at his residence, officials said, describing both the meetings as courtesy calls. The President's office tweeted a photograph of Kovind and Birla.Naidu's office also tweeted a photograph."I am confident that having wide experience in public life, Shri Birla would strive towards strengthening Parliamentary democracy in the country by upholding the best Parliamentary practices and traditions," Naidu tweeted. Birla, a two-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan was earlier in the day unanimously elected as Lok Sabha Speaker. PTI JTR ZMN

