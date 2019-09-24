LS speaker to lead Indian delegation to Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Uganda

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will leave for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference being held in Uganda, the lower house secretariat said. The delegation will comprise Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, L Hanumanthaiah, Lok Sabha secretary general Snehlata Shrivastava, the secretariat said in a statement on Tuesday. The 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference being held in Kampala in Uganda from September 22 to 29. The conference will also be attended by presiding officers and secretaries from state legislatures from India. Two members of the delegation -- Aparajita Sarangi and Roopa Ganguly -- have already reached Uganda and attended the meeting of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Steering Committee. During the conference, 10 workshops will be held on various subjects. Birla will be the lead speaker in some of the workshops. He will also be holding bilateral meetings with the top leadership of Uganda and his counterparts from other commonwealth countries to discuss the matters of mutual interest and parliamentary cooperation, it said. Assam Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami and Uttarakhand Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal will also participate in the conference. PTI JTR SMN