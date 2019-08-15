LS Speaker urges people to work towards building 'Naya Bharat'

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) On the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday urged the people to resolve to work collectively towards building of a 'Naya Bharat' and become partners in the development of the nation.Birla, who unfurled the national flag at the Parliament's premises, said there is an atmosphere of joy and happiness across the country on this festive occasion. He suggested that people should develop a feeling of dedication and sacrifice in their lives towards the nation, and become partners in the development of India in a cooperative spirit, according to a statement issued by Lok Sabha secretariat.Birla urged the people to resolve to work collectively towards building of a "Naya Bharat" (New Inida), it said.Earlier, Birla was presented a guard of honour by a contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force in the Parliament's premises.In his message to the people on the eve of Independence Day, Birla had said the day reminds people of the supreme sacrifices made by freedom fighters. He had also urged the people to resolve that they all will work together to safeguard the freedom, unity and integrity of India from all threats and collectively strive to take the country to new heights of development in all fields. PTI JTR JTR ANBANB