Lt Gen J S Nain takes over as Commander of Army's Rising Star Corps

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Lt Gen J S Nain on Saturday took over as the 14th Corps Commander of the Rising Star Corps from Lt Gen Y V K Mohan here, a defence spokesperson said.A highly decorated soldier and an alumni of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Nain was Commissioned into the 2nd Battalion of the Indian Army's Dogra Regiment in June 1983.The spokesperson said during his career, Lt Gen Nain commanded his battalion at the Line of Control (LoC) in high-attitude area, a mountain brigade in the eastern sector and an infantry division along the LoC in Kashmir Valley.He was also the brigade major of an independent mechanised brigade group, an instructor at a prestigious infantry school and appointed at many other key positions, the spokesperson said.He added that the General officer has excelled in various professional courses during his service and has many achievements to his credit.Lt Gen Nain is a graduate from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and National Defence College, Dhaka, the spokesperson said.He has the distinction of holding masters degree in defence and strategic studies and masters of management studies.After a successful and illustrious tenure, Lt Gen Mohan has been appointed as the commandant of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College at Wellington.The Rising Star Corps was raised in 2005 and is the Indian Army's youngest corps. It is based in Yol cantonment town in Kangra Valley, southeast of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.