Lt Guv Murmu calls on Union min Jitendra Singh in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) Days after assuming charge as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday evening met Union Minister Jitendra Singh here, officials said. Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam was also present at the meeting which took place at the residence of the Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here and lasted for nearly two hours.The prevailing situation in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir came up for a detailed discussion during the meeting, according to officials. The meeting assumes significance as it took place on the eve of the reopening of the Civil Secretariat-- the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government-- and other offices in Jammu as part of the bi-annual 'Darbar Move' under which the government functions six months each in Srinagar and Jammu.The Civil Secretariat and other government offices closed in Srinagar on October 25-26 and will reopen here along with the Raj Bhavan on November 4.This is the first 'Darbar Move' after the state's bifurcation into two UTs - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - which came into existence on October 31.Murmu assumed charge as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, along with R K Mathur who was appointed the first Lt Governor of Ladakh, on October 31 at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. PTI TAS RHL