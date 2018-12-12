LTI appoints Nachiket Deshpande as COO

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) Wednesday said it has appointed former Cognizant executive Nachiket Deshpande as chief operating officer (COO). Deshpande, who brings over 23 years of experience, served as the senior VP and global delivery head for the banking and financial services unit at Cognizant in his last role, a statement said. He has held management positions in the US, Europe and Asia across delivery, practice building and client facing roles, it added. "Nachiket joins us at an exciting phase of LTI's transformation as customers entrust us with solving their unique challenges. He brings extensive experience and diverse capabilities to continue our growth leadership," LTI CEO and Managing Director Sanjay Jalona said. PTI SR SHWSHW