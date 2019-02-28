Luca Guadagnino in talks for new HBO drama series 'We Are Who We Are'

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (PTI) Director Luca Guadagnino is reportedly working on a new drama series for HBO.According to IndieWire, the 47-year-old filmmaker, known for movies such as "Call Me By Your Name" and "Suspiria", is in negotiations with the network for the show, "We Are Who We Are".The show will consist of eight hour-long episodes with the first two and the finale being directed by Guadagnino. He will also pen the script alongside Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri.Set in Italy, the show centres on Fraser and Caitlin, a pair of teenagers discovering themselves while living on a military base.The show will be executive produced by Lorenzo Meili and Riccardo Neri. It is expected to start filming in late May. PTI RB RBRB