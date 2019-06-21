Lucknow accident: Bodies of all the seven children found

(Eds: With details) Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) With the recovery of bodies of all the seven children, who went missing after a pick-up van plunged into a canal here, the search operation was called off Friday, officials said. While three bodies were fished out Thursday, the bodies of Sachin (6), Mansi (5), Sajan (8) and Mansi (7) were traced Friday morning during intensive search operation launched by divers of the NDRF and SDR. District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that letter is being sent to senior officials of the UP government for financial assistance to the bereaved families. The vehicle was carrying 29 people, who were returning home after attending a wedding in neighbouring Barabanki district. Twenty-two of them were rescued, while seven children went missing. The van fell into the Indira canal in Nagram area on the outskirts of the city on Thursday. PTI NAV SMI RCJ