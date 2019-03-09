Lucknow Gets Its First Underground Metro, Delhi-Ghaziabad Metro Line to Provide Access to Interior Ghaziabad

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, March 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The 3.68 km underground extension to Lucknow Metro's first line successfully executed & completed before deadline; Tunnelling alignment passes under thickly inhabited areas including below Haider Nallah with clearance of merely 970mmThe 9.63 km Dilshad Garden-Ghaziabad New Bus Adda elevated extension is the first metro line to connect the interiors of Ghaziabad to Delhi, to benefit more than a million people.TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, announced the inauguration of its 2 major Metro Rail projects for Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) by the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833120/Hindon_River_Metro_Station.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833121/Inauguration_of_first_underground_line_of_LMRC.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833122/Prime_Minister_inaugurating.jpg )Lucknow Metro Project (Hussainganj-Hazratganj)Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) inaugurated its Phase 1A (Underground) extension constructed by TATA Projects led JV. This 3.68 km Hussainganj-Hazratganj extension passes through the heart of Lucknow and its bustling areas. Work on Lucknow Metro 1A line commenced on April 2016 with expected completion date of April 2019. However, the sustained efforts of the LMRC and TATA Projects led execution team, ensured completion much before schedule. This new metro line includes stations such as Hussainganj, Sachivalaya and Hazratganj."We are delighted to provide a world-class metro line to Lucknow. The new line will provide a fillip to development, ease commuting and serve nearby communities. Using the latest technology, we have ensured completion before the deadline," said Mr. Vinayak Deshpande Managing Director, TATA Projects Limited.The project involved tunnelling under thickly inhabited areas with heritage structures thereby requiring rigorous instrumentation and monitoring. Construction of tunnel below Haider Nallah was executed with a clearance of merely 970mm.Delhi Metro Project (Dilshad Garden-Ghaziabad)Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has inaugurated its first line extension constructed by TATA Projects led JV. This 9.63 km Dilshad Garden-Ghaziabad New Bus Adda elevated extension includes a 170-metre bridge across the Hindon River. Work on this Delhi Metro first line extension commenced on December 2014 and includes stations such as Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajender Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon and New Bus Adda. This is the first metro line to reach the interiors of Ghaziabad and will be a boon for millions of commuters who travel to Delhi for work or other purposes each month.Speaking on the inauguration of Delhi Metro's new line, Mr. Rahul Shah, Chief Operating Officer (Urban Infra) - TATA Projects, said, "We are proud to have executed these projects by adopting the latest technologies and constructing in accordance with world-class standards. Executing projects in congested urban areas is always challenging but TATA Projects' used long formworks of 25m length for speedy construction, and minimal disruption to traffic."The stations have also been planned differently with two separate small buildings on either side of the alignment thereby allowing speedy construction through elevated viaduct and track laying remained independent of station buildings. The length of the platforms at all stations is 185 mts and height from the ground level is about 13.5 mts. In addition, all the stations have been designed with disabled friendly features.About TATA Projects LimitedTATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.Source: TATA Projects Limited PWRPWR