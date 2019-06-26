Lucknow metro touches 1.11 crore ridership

Lucknow, Jun 26 (PTI) The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) has touched the ridership figure of 1.11 crore since metro services started here in the capital city in 2017. "LMRC takes this moment to thank all its passengers,who have showered such immense support and warmth ever since the commencement of commercial services in 2017. We have touched ridership figure of 1.11 crore on Tuesday," the LMRC statement issued here said. Nearly 60,000 passengers travel by Lucknow Metro every day, it said. Lucknow Metro trains complete on an average 331 trips everyday on the North-South corridor stretching from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport to Munshipulia, the statement said.Starting September 6, 2017, Lucknow Metro trains havecompleted 1,83,561 revenue trips till Tuesday amounting to atotal of 19,76,580 kilometres, it said.With time, Lucknow Metro has become synonymous with a world class state-of- the- art public transport system that's safe, energy-efficient, inclusive and has a dedicatedworkforce ready to serve the passengers with the best of theirabilities, it said.The credit of this success goes to the people ofLucknow, who have not only been extremely supportive andco-operative during the entire construction phase that lastedaround 4.5 years but also have adopted an eco-friendlytransport system paving way for a greener, cleaner city, itadded. PTI ABN RCJ