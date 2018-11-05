New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) To promote digital payments among electricity and water consumers, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a lucky draw contest. Electricity and water consumers under NDMC area who make online payments for their bills will be eligible for the lucky draw, an official statement said. Every week in November and December, three consumers will be selected randomly for the lucky draw award. The lucky draw scheme will continue for two months -- November and December. One mega bumper draw will be selected every month through a computerised random draw process. Weekly winners will be awarded cash prizes that will be credited to the subsequent month's bill of the winner, the statement said. The names of the lucky draw winners would be displayed on NDMC website, further the lucky consumers would be intimated through SMSs. PTI PLB PLB INDIND