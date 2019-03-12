Lucy Hale to Star in 'Riverdale' spin-off ‘Katy Keene’

Los Angeles, Mar 12 (PTI) "Pretty Little Liars" star Lucy Hale will headline the CW Network's "Riverdale" spin-off "Katy Keene".The spin-off, which centres around Archie Comics character of the same name, was green lit by the network in January this year, according to Entertainment Weekly.The show will follow the lives of four characters -- including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale) -- as they chase dreams in New York City. It chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.Sharing the news on Twitter, Hale wrote, "Well I'm slightly freaking out! Thank you @archiecomics / @writerras / @thecw / @warnerbrostv / @thatthingofwhen for trusting me to be your 'KATY KEENE'. My heart is bursting."The 29-year-old actor, best known for playing Aria Montgomery in teen drama "Pretty Little Liars", will be joined by Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan in the cast.Maggie Kiley will direct the pilot with Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi penning the screenplay. The two scribes will also executive produce the show alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater. PTI RB RBRB