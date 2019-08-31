Ludhiana: Over 1 lakh intoxicant tablets, capsules seized; 3 held

Ludhiana, Aug 31 (PTI) Police seized over 1 lakh intoxicant tablets and capsules from a house in Punjab's Ludhiana district and arrested three persons, including a woman, on Saturday, officials said.As many as 1,24,000 intoxicant tablets and 3,900 capsules were recovered from the house in Ludhiana's Shivaji Nagar area, they said.A luxury car was also seized from the house, the police said.During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that they had recently purchased the car using the money earned through sale of drugs, they said. PTI CORR VSD DIVDIV